Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $97.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

