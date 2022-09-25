Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Down 10%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shares fell 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 83,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 124,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Sokoman Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Sokoman Minerals alerts:

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$47.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.