Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.24

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 7582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

