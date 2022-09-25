Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

