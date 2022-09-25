Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.96 and last traded at C$10.24. Approximately 268,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 513,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.34.

SDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

