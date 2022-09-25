SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $296.36

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $296.36 and last traded at $296.36, with a volume of 67047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

