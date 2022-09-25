SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.17

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 31232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

