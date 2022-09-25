STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.35

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 4593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

