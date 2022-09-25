State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,485 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

