State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 620 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Insider Activity

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.8 %

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

