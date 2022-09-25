State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

BRO stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.