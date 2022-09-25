State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 60 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.36.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.62 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

