State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,255 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,178. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.60 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

