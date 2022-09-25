Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on STEM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity at Stem
In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $1,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,489,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,682,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem
Stem Stock Down 6.7 %
NYSE STEM opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.33.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.