Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.23

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

