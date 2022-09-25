Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,382 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 118,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 71,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

