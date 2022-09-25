StockNews.com Begins Coverage on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. II-VI has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.40.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in II-VI by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 394,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in II-VI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 289,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

