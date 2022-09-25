StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
