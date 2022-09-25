StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.40. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

