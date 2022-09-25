StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Epizyme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Epizyme by 65.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

