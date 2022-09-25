StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 0.2 %

Intevac stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Get Intevac alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.