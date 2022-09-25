Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Critical Comparison

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 1.72 -$11.21 million ($8.05) -0.14 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 7.35 -$36.17 million ($2.00) -4.74

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Marathon Digital -114.11% 6.10% 3.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Marathon Digital 0 4 4 0 2.50

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 301.52%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 80.83%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

