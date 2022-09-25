Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after buying an additional 119,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $371.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.81 and a 200 day moving average of $438.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

