Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,340 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

