Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,972 Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 5.58% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

