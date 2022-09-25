Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Shares of TYL opened at $341.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

