Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 92.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

