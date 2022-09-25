Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.24 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

