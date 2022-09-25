Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.17 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.25 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

