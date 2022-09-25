Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

