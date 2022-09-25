Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
PG&E Stock Performance
Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 210.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $13.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PG&E (PCG)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.