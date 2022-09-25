Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 210.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

