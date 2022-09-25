Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 133.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Markel by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,217.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,319.50. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,085.04 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

