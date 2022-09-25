Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Insider Activity

Pool Price Performance

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.67. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.74 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.