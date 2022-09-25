Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE NNN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

