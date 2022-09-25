Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $817,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in APA by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 204,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in APA by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in APA by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 204,244 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

APA Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.87 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.