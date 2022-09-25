Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

