Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 10.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.83. 284,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 984,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.3900002 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,318,569.54.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
