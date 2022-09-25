Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 10.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.83. 284,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 984,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.3900002 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,318,569.54.

About Surge Energy

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.