S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 1.6 %

SANW opened at $0.70 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

