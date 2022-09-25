Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $11.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

TRHC stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,169,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,059,193.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

