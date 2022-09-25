Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.16

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.16 and last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 136064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $383.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

