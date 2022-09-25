Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.