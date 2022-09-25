Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NYSE TGT opened at $152.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.40. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

