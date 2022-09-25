TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.47

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.47 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 37949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

