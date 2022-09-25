Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.3 %

CBOE opened at $116.13 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.