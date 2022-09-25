Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chemours were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Chemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

