Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 191,339 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,339 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

National Instruments Price Performance

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

