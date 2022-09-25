Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after buying an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

