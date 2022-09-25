TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE FTI opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.