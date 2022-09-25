Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.97

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 22231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $400,496 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

