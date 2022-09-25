Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.49

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 27807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

TEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

